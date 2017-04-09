High school lacrosse result: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Dorman

Hilton Head Island 12, Dorman 5: Duncan Marx scored four goals and Logan Johnston added three as the Seahawks handed Dorman their first loss after opening the season 12-0.
Jack Flowers added two goals and assisted on two others for the Seahawks, while Benton Soule, Taylor Rozek and Whit Molloy rounded out the scoring. Johnston and Will Frith again dominated the midfield, combining to win 17 of 18 faceoffs.
Winston Torin led the defense with seven takeaways and eight ground balls, while Colin Courtney tallied 13 ground balls.
