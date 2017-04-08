High School Sports

High school softball result: Hilton Head Island vs. R.B. Stall

Hilton Head Island 10, R.B. Stall 9: Caroline Keber’s steal of home capped a two-run comeback in the Seahawks’ final at-bat, rallying to record their first victory of the season.

A Stall run in the sixth had allowed the Warriors to take a 9-8 lead, but the Seahawks took advantage of two errors and two singles to tie the game and put Keber in position to win it.

Cassie Ruhl reached on an error to open the inning, went to second on a groundout and scored when Keber’s grounder was misplayed. Singles by Gracie Phillips and Maggie Todd loaded the bases, and Keber broke for home on the first pitch to Elizabeth Erickson.

It was Keber’s fifth stolen base of the evening, as the Seahawks swiped 16 in all. Sandy Phillips collected three of the Seahawks’ 10 hits.

