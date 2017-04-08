High School Sports

April 8, 2017 4:36 PM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. R.B. Stall

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 12, R.B. Stall 1: Chris Brubaker drove home three runs and three teammates had two apiece as the Seahawks extended their winning streak to four.

Brubaker’s two-run triple sparked a four-run first inning for the Seahawks, while Alex Morse had a two-run triple as part of a six-run outburst in the second. Shane Clark and Eric Foggo also had two RBIs on the day.

Carmen Mlodzinski and two relievers combined on a one-hitter for the Seahawks, with Mlodzinski striking out five during his three innings of work. Collin Kaiser and Eric Foggo each pitched an inning.

