High school baseball result: May River at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

May River sweeps Jaguars: Myles Williams collected seven RBIs over two games as the Sharks dominated both at the plate and on the mound.
Josh Patterson and Kamryn Gleason combined on a one-hitter to propel the Sharks to a 10-0 victory in the opener, with Patterson striking out 10 during his 4 2/3 innings of work. Pitch-count restrictions forced his departure in the fifth.
Williams and Cooper George each drove home six runs in the second game, powering May River to a 30-1 romp. The Sharks scored 19 runs in the first inning and nine more in the third.
