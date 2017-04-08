High school soccer result: Beaufort girls vs. Berkeley

Beaufort 2, Berkeley 0: Goals from Brigid Murphy and Savannah Harrington lifted the Eagles to their sixth region victory.
Bella Kimbrell and Bella Leon assisted on Beaufort’s goals, and Maddie Brace made seven saves in posting a shutout.
April 8, 2017 4:29 PM
Beaufort 2, Berkeley 0: Goals from Brigid Murphy and Savannah Harrington lifted the Eagles to their sixth region victory.
Bella Kimbrell and Bella Leon assisted on Beaufort’s goals, and Maddie Brace made seven saves in posting a shutout.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments