High School Sports

April 8, 2017 4:29 PM

High school soccer result: Beaufort girls vs. Berkeley

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 2, Berkeley 0: Goals from Brigid Murphy and Savannah Harrington lifted the Eagles to their sixth region victory.

Bella Kimbrell and Bella Leon assisted on Beaufort’s goals, and Maddie Brace made seven saves in posting a shutout.

