Hilton Head Island girls, Bluffton boys near top of soccer polls

Hilton Head Island, seeking a seventh consecutive trip to the state girls’ soccer final, is ranked No.2 in the latest Class 4A poll by the S.C. Soccer Coaches Association.
Bluffton’s boys are third in the Class 3A rankings, while Hilton Head Prep has the No.3 team in both boys’ and girls’ rankings for SCISA Class 1A/2A. Hilton Head Christian also is fourth in the SCISA boys’ poll.
The Hilton Head girls entered the week with a 10-2 record, falling only to Academic Magnet and in the Crescent Cup tournament quarterfinals. Chapin, which beat the Seahawks in last year’s Class 3A final, is the only team ranked ahead.
Hilton Head Island also appears in the Class 4A boys’ rankings at No.9.
The Bluffton boys are 9-2 after Tuesday’s victory over Wade Hampton, avenging one of their two losses earlier this season.
Comments