High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Colleton County

Hilton Head Island 6, Colleton County 0: Logan Toomer fired a three-hit shutout and Dalton Shaw drove home two runs as the Seahawks notched their fifth victory in their past six outings.
Toomer struck out 10 batters and didn’t allow a runner past first base until the sixth, when a double and an error put the Cougars’ Trey Nettles on third. Toomer ended the threat by getting Henry Gibson to fly out.
The Seahawks used a wild pitch and sacrifice fly to score two runs in the second inning, and Shaw’s two-run double sparked a three-run fourth inning. Koty Brigham also had two hits for Hilton Head, driving home one run and scoring another.
