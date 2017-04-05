High school baseball result: Thomas Heyward vs. Colleton Prep

Colleton Prep 1, Thomas Heyward 0: Nick Padgett turned a seventh-inning bunt into the game’s only run, spoiling a 10-strikeout pitching gem by the Rebels’ Blake Bannon.
Bannon had limited the War Hawks to just one hit before Padgett legged out his bunt to lead off the bottom of the seventh. After Bannon struck out the next batter, Padgett stole both second and third with Anthony Simmons at the plate.
Simmons eventually lifted a 3-2 pitch to right field, deep enough for Padgett to tag up after the catch and beat the throw home.
