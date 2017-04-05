High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. St. Andrew’s

St. Andrew’s 8, Hilton Head Prep 7: Aidan Sanz had four hits and Gage Hurlbut drove in three runs, but the Dolphins couldn’t overcome early miscues with a seventh-inning rally.
The Dolphins pushed across four runs in the bottom of the seventh, pulling within one on Hurlbut’s two-run single and a St. Andrew’s error. However, Brooks Vanderlugt managed to pitch out of the jam with a pop foul and a groundout to end the game.
Just two St. Andrew’s runs were earned, as Hurlbut and Reese Irwin combined to limit the Lions to five hits on the evening.
