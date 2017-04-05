High school golf result: Hilton Head Island, Beaufort at Dataw Island

Seahawks win at Dataw Island: John DiGenova shot an even-par 36 and three teammates posted 38s as Hilton Head Island outlasted Beaufort in a three-team meet on Dataw Island’s Morgan River layout.
Brooks Dyess, Travis Mancill and Charlie Farrell each came home in 38 for the Seahawks, propelling them to a team total of 150. Beaufort carded 154, with Elbert County (Ga.) a distant third.
Beaufort’s Matthew Campbell took medalist honors with a 1-under 35, but Tommy Holloway (38) was the only other Eagle to break 40.
