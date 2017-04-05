High School Sports

April 5, 2017 4:11 PM

High school golf result: Hilton Head Island, Beaufort at Dataw Island

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Seahawks win at Dataw Island: John DiGenova shot an even-par 36 and three teammates posted 38s as Hilton Head Island outlasted Beaufort in a three-team meet on Dataw Island’s Morgan River layout.

Brooks Dyess, Travis Mancill and Charlie Farrell each came home in 38 for the Seahawks, propelling them to a team total of 150. Beaufort carded 154, with Elbert County (Ga.) a distant third.

Beaufort’s Matthew Campbell took medalist honors with a 1-under 35, but Tommy Holloway (38) was the only other Eagle to break 40.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos