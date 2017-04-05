High School Sports

April 5, 2017 3:56 PM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Cane Bay

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 7, Cane Bay 1: Hannah Stanhope tallied three goals and Miya Poplin added two as the Seahawks showed scoring balance.

Nickte Barrientos and Abbie Gillian rounded out Hilton Head’s scoring.

