High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Cane Bay

Hilton Head Island 7, Cane Bay 1: Hannah Stanhope tallied three goals and Miya Poplin added two as the Seahawks showed scoring balance.
Nickte Barrientos and Abbie Gillian rounded out Hilton Head’s scoring.
April 5, 2017 3:56 PM
