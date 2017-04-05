High school soccer result: Beaufort boys vs. Colleton County

Beaufort 4, Colleton County 0: Ray Ramos tallied a goal and an assist as the Eagles cruised to victory.
Reese Bowles, Jack Gambla and Dalton Bowers also scored for Beaufort, while Brandon Woodley made three saves to preserve the shutout.
April 5, 2017 3:53 PM
Beaufort 4, Colleton County 0: Ray Ramos tallied a goal and an assist as the Eagles cruised to victory.
Reese Bowles, Jack Gambla and Dalton Bowers also scored for Beaufort, while Brandon Woodley made three saves to preserve the shutout.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments