High School Sports

April 5, 2017 3:53 PM

High school soccer result: Beaufort boys vs. Colleton County

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 4, Colleton County 0: Ray Ramos tallied a goal and an assist as the Eagles cruised to victory.

Reese Bowles, Jack Gambla and Dalton Bowers also scored for Beaufort, while Brandon Woodley made three saves to preserve the shutout.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos