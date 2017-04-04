High school baseball polls: Beaufort, Bluffton appear in latest rankings

Beaufort sits 4th in Class 4A rankings: Beaufort High, which just suffered its first loss on the diamond last Friday, is No.4 in the latest poll of the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association.
The Eagles won their first 10 games of the season before dropping a 6-2 decision to Colleton County on Friday. Beaufort was the last unbeaten team in Class 4A.
A.C. Flora tops the Class 4A rankings, followed by Hartsville and Myrtle Beach.
Bluffton is ranked No.8 in the Class 3A poll, having seen its seven-game winning streak snapped last Friday in a 2-1 loss to Wade Hampton.
