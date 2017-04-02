Savionna Glover leaps to 2 wins, Beaufort girls take team title at home meet

Savionna Glover’s twin victories led a parade of five wins by Beaufort High’s girls Saturday, cruising to a comfortable victory in their home meet at the Beaufort Track Classic.
Nigeria Davila, Keyasha Brown and Taylor Johnson also scored individual victories as the Eagles finished more than 50 points ahead of runner-up Westwood.
Beaufort also was the top area team in the boys’ competition, with Reggie Jones Jr. winning the pole vault and finishing runner-up in two other disciplines as the Eagles placed fourth behind Westwood’s winning effort.
Hilton Head Island was third in the girls’ competition and fifth among boys.
Glover, a two-time reigning state champion in both the long jump and triple jump, demonstrated her excellence once again on Saturday. Her winning attempt of 36 feet, 8 inches in the triple jump was more than 20 inches beyond runner-up Kyanna Milliedge of Battery Creek.
Things were closer in the long jump, where Glover’s leap of 16-9 was just one inch ahead of Whale Branch’s Theresa Anderson.
Glover also finished third in the girls’ 100 meters, behind Westwood’s Diamond Rush and Hilton Head’s Traci Brown.
Brown and Makayla Johnson combined for a 1-2 Beaufort finish in the 100 hurdles, with Brown clocking 16.19 seconds. Davila won the 400 meters (1:12.14), while Johnson took the high jump (5-0).
Hilton Head’s Tori Herman and Isabel Muehleman, who ran in the Florida Relays just one day earlier, produced a 1-2 finish in the girls’ 1,600 meters. Herman outkicked her teammate to the finish, with her time of 5:20.12 less than a half-second ahead of Muehleman.
Both girls also were part of the Seahawks’ winning 4x800 relay quartet (9:57.81), which won by 26 seconds over their nearest pursuers. In addition, eighth-grader Sarah Cooke was the winner in the 3,200 meters (11.54.07).
May River took a 1-2 finish in the girls’ 800, with Emma Peluso (2:27.59) beating Madison Lewellen by more than a second. Cathryn Roberts gave another win to the Sharks in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.
Battery Creek got a win from GiGi Forehand in the discus, uncorking a throw of 103-11.
Jones led a 1-2 Beaufort finish in the boys’ pole vault, clearing 14 feet to easily beat Kagel Coke (12-0). Jones also was second in both the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
The Eagles also got victory from Desmond Gaillard in the high jump (6-0), winning a tiebreaker over Battery Creek’s Jordan Smalls-Wilson on the basis of fewer misses.
Hilton Head produced three winners, as Sterling White captured the 400 meters (51.83), Nahuel Coronel took the 3,200 meters (10:18.44) and the 4x800 relay was unchallenged in 8:11.06.
Battery Creek’s Jonathan Witt beat out Jones in the 110 hurdles (14.55), and Whale Branch’s Cam Wilson was an easy winner in the shot put (53-2).
