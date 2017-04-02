High school baseball result: John Paul II vs. St. John’s Christian

Golden Warriors sweep twin bill: Brad Tigges fired a one-hit shutout in the opening game, then got the save in the second as John Paul II swept both ends of their doubleheader against St. John’s Christian.
The Golden Warriors were 5-0 winners in Game 1, as two-hit outings by Niko Laing, Hayden Jennings and Jack Jolley provided Tigges plenty of offensive support.
Tigges and Thomas Kender had two hits apiece in a 13-9 victory to complete the sweep, with Laing picking up the victory in relief of Jolley. Tigges slammed the door on SJCA with a 1-2-3 final inning.
