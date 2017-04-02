High School Sports

April 2, 2017 10:27 AM

High school baseball result: John Paul II vs. St. John’s Christian

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Golden Warriors sweep twin bill: Brad Tigges fired a one-hit shutout in the opening game, then got the save in the second as John Paul II swept both ends of their doubleheader against St. John’s Christian.

The Golden Warriors were 5-0 winners in Game 1, as two-hit outings by Niko Laing, Hayden Jennings and Jack Jolley provided Tigges plenty of offensive support.

Tigges and Thomas Kender had two hits apiece in a 13-9 victory to complete the sweep, with Laing picking up the victory in relief of Jolley. Tigges slammed the door on SJCA with a 1-2-3 final inning.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scenes from the 2017 Beaufort Track Classic

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos