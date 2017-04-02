High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Brockwood

Brockwood 9, Hilton Head Prep 4: A pair of late three-run innings allowed Brockwood to overcome an early deficit and send the Dolphins to their third defeat at the Frederica Invitational in Georgia.
The Dolphins held a 4-3 lead through three innings before a pair of two-out errors opened the door to three Brockwood runs in the fourth. Another two-out rally in the sixth brought home three more Brockwood runs.
Davis Puckey had two of Prep’s six hits, while Reese Irwin doubled and was twice hit by a pitch.
