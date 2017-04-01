High school softball result: Beaufort vs. Colleton County

Beaufort 11, Colleton County 10: Savannah Mullen ripped a two-run homer and provided the won it with a walkoff double in the seventh as the Eagles overcame an early four-run deficit.
Beaufort trailed 10-9 before Madison Powell opened the seventh with a single and used a pair of Colleton County errors to eventually score the tying run. With runners at second and third, Mullen laced a line drive to center that brought Essence Champion home with the winner.
Mary Claire Sumner went the distance for the victory, keeping the Cougars scoreless in the final two innings as her teammates dug themselves out of a 10-7 hole. The Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pull within one, setting up the final heroics.
Mullen, Powell and Bricen Riley all finished with three hits for Beaufort, while Caroline O’Hara also homered.
Comments