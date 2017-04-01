High school baseball result: Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Battery Creek

Battery Creek 13, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 3: Dallas Higuet drove home three runs with a pair of doubles, powering the Dolphins to a sweep of the week’s three-game series.
Higuet’s two-run double capped a five-run second inning for Battery Creek, and another double brought home a run as part of a four-run third. He also pitched two innings for the Dolphins, allowing two hits and striking out five RHHS batters.
Derald Nelson was responsible for all three of the Jaguars’ runs, scoring twice and driving home Kamrin Waddy with a fourth-inning triple.
