High School Sports

April 1, 2017 1:28 PM

High school baseball result: Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Battery Creek

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Battery Creek 13, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 3: Dallas Higuet drove home three runs with a pair of doubles, powering the Dolphins to a sweep of the week’s three-game series.

Higuet’s two-run double capped a five-run second inning for Battery Creek, and another double brought home a run as part of a four-run third. He also pitched two innings for the Dolphins, allowing two hits and striking out five RHHS batters.

Derald Nelson was responsible for all three of the Jaguars’ runs, scoring twice and driving home Kamrin Waddy with a fourth-inning triple.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos