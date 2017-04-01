High school baseball result: Bluffton vs. Wade Hampton

Wade Hampton 2, Bluffton 1 (8 inn.): Jacob Cope singled home the Red Devils’ go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, capping a comeback after Bluffton had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth.
Wade Hampton tied it in the fifth on two singles and an error, and the game remained deadlocked through regulation to force extra innings. Adrian Scheller smacked a one-out double in the eighth, then came home when Cope ripped a line drive to right.
The Bobcats scored their lone run when Trenton Dailey led off the fourth with a single and came home on Griffin Yeager’s double to left. Cam Bent had two hits for the Bobcats.
