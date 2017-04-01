High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Valwood

Valwood 6, Hilton Head Prep 5: A one-out single in the bottom of the seventh pushed across the winning run, handing Prep its second loss in as many games at the Frederica Invitational in Georgia.
The Dolphins had taken a 5-4 lead with two runs in the sixth, as Thompson Byrd doubled home a run and Danny Ledee scored on a wild pitch. However, Valwood tied it in the bottom of the inning on a walk and Colby Thomas’ RBI double.
Byrd, Gaston Moore and Davis Puckey each had two hits for the Dolphins.
