High School Sports

April 1, 2017 1:20 PM

High school soccer result: Beaufort Academy boys at Hilton Head Christian

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian 3, Beaufort Academy 2: Josue Hurtado scored twice as the Eagles prevailed for the seventh time in eight games this season.

Reece Woods tallied HHCA’s other goal, with Evan Berkner and Chase Harsta contributing assists.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos