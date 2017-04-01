High school soccer result: Beaufort Academy boys at Hilton Head Christian

Hilton Head Christian 3, Beaufort Academy 2: Josue Hurtado scored twice as the Eagles prevailed for the seventh time in eight games this season.
Reece Woods tallied HHCA’s other goal, with Evan Berkner and Chase Harsta contributing assists.
April 1, 2017 1:20 PM
