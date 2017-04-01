High School Sports

April 1, 2017 1:11 PM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Berkeley

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 4, Berkeley 0: Hannah Stanhope tallied twice as the Seahawks remained unbeaten in region play.

Kendall Moran and Carson Shoppe rounded out the scoring for Hilton Head Island.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos