High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Berkeley

Hilton Head Island 4, Berkeley 0: Hannah Stanhope tallied twice as the Seahawks remained unbeaten in region play.
Kendall Moran and Carson Shoppe rounded out the scoring for Hilton Head Island.
April 1, 2017 1:11 PM
