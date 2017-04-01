Hilton Head Island quartet holds fastest relay time in nation - briefly

Though it lasted only a few hours, a quartet of Hilton Head Island runners found themselves briefly ranked No.1 in the nation Friday after smashing the South Carolina record in the boys’ distance medley relay at the Florida Relays.
The team of Ben Gilman, Sterling White, Jaquel Williams and Sam Gilman won in a time of 10 minutes, 18.15 seconds, with Sam Gilman outkicking the anchor runner from Florida’s Chiles High to win by less than three seconds.
Friday’s performance was more than four seconds better than the previous mark, which the Seahawks also set at last year’s Florida Relays. The Gilman brothers and Williams also were part of that quartet, joined by Danny Shaughnessy.
Alas, the top national ranking stood up only into the evening before a new No.1 emerged on the West Coast. Bellarmine College Prep ran away from the field at the Stanford Invitational, hitting the finish line in 10:03.67.
Hilton Head had a chance to come away from Gainesville with two state records, with its girls’ DMR quartet just missing the standard they set a year ago. The team of Isabel Muelhman, Esther Anderson, Tori Herman and Mallory Liggett crossed the finish in 12:41.87.
Muehleman, Anderson and Liggett also were part of the record-setting foursome last year, posting a time of 12:38.56.
