High School Sports

March 31, 2017 1:59 PM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Cane Bay

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 4, Cane Bay 3: Jake Roberts dashed home on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh, and Shane Clark slammed the door on Cane Bay in the bottom of the inning as Hilton Head Island emerged on top of a see-saw affair.

The Seahawks trailed 2-0 early, tied it in the fourth and went ahead in the sixth when Eric Foggo doubled home Carmen Mlodzinski for a 3-2 advantage. The Cobras, however, took advantage of an error and a passed ball to tie it against Clark in the bottom of the sixth.

Roberts led off the seventh with a single, went to second on Jeff Hays’ bunt single and to third on Koty Brigham’s groundout. John Sendziak’s first pitch to Dalton Shaw was wild, allowing Roberts to come home.

Clark, who has relieved Collin Kaiser to start the sixth, closed it out with a 1-2-3 seventh. Roberts, Hays, Mlodzinski and Foggo all had two hits for the Seahawks.

