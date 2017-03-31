High School Sports

March 31, 2017 9:22 AM

High school tennis result: May River at Bluffton

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton 6, May River 0: John Welch’s three-set victory completed a sweep for the Bobcats, who clinched their fifth region title in boys’ program history and will be the No.1 seed in the Class 3A postseason.

Matthew Ball took a hard-fought victory at No.1 singles over May River’s Caldwell Tarleton, 6-4, 6-4, and Welch stormed back from a first-set loss to beat Dominic Rodriguez 0-6, 6-2, 11-9.

Andrew Swetnam, Nace Groshon and eighth-grader Stone Aerni scored straight-set singles victories, along with the doubles tandem of Garrett Nitz/Jonathan White.

