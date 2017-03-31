High school soccer result: John Paul II girls vs. St. Andrew’s

John Paul II wins PK shootout: Abby Quinty stopped a penalty kick in regulation and Merrit Woodham’s shootout tally lifted the Golden Warriors past St. Andrew’s after the teams tied 0-0 in regulation and two periods of extra time.
JP2’s defense limited St. Andrew’s to just one shot on goal on the evening, but couldn’t score themselves as the contest went to PKs.
Briana Riley, Jayne Trumps and Caroline Lavery each scored in the shootout, which went two additional rounds when the teams remained level 3-3 after five shooters apiece. Woodham finally sealed it for JP2’s third straight victory.
