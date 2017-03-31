High school golf result: SCISA 5-way match at Belfair

Dolphins go back-to-back in SCISA matches: Aidan McCloskey fired a 2-under-par 34 and A.J. Gilpin shot 36 as Hilton Head Prep outlasted Hilton Head Christian for top honors for the second consecutive day in a five-team match at Belfair.
Jonathan Griz posted a 38 and J.T. Herman shot 39 for the Dolphins, whose team total of 147 was five clear of the Eagles. HHCA’s Danny Azallion matched McCloskey for medalist honors with a 34 and Evan Greenplate shot 35, but the Eagles didn’t have anyone else break 40.
Beaufort Academy was a distant third, led by Joe Stowe’s 39. John Paul II was fourth ahead of Thomas Heyward.
