High school soccer result: John Paul II boys vs. St. Andrew’s

John Paul II 2, St. Andrew’s 1: Elijah Moreno broke a deadlock with 15 minutes left, lifting the Golden Warriors to their sixth consecutive victory.
Sebastian Laverde had given JP2 a first-half lead when he headed home a Moreno free kick, but the Lions drew even on a penalty kick right before halftime.
Nyleem Wright made four saves in goal, and the Golden Warriors’ back line of Gabe Orta-Carrillo, Evan Calabrese, Jalen Mutrie, Ben Richardson and Ethan Prado kept St. Andrew’s at bay in the closing minutes.
