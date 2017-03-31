High school baseball result: May River at Beaufort

Beaufort 6, May River 3: Kyle Stavac and Paul Winland combined on a three-hitter, while Jeffrey Smyth banged out three hits as the Eagles moved to 10-0 on the season.
Stavac went the first four innings, giving up just one hit until a three-run May River fourth, before Winland came on with a dominant three innings. Winland faced just one batter over the minimum, striking out four.
Smyth’s RBI single highlighted a three-run first inning for the Eagles, while Michael Smyth had an RBI double among his two hits. Jack Hegan’s two-run single highlighted the Sharks’ three-run fourth.
