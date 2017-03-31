High School Sports

March 31, 2017 9:12 AM

High school baseball result: May River at Beaufort

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 6, May River 3: Kyle Stavac and Paul Winland combined on a three-hitter, while Jeffrey Smyth banged out three hits as the Eagles moved to 10-0 on the season.

Stavac went the first four innings, giving up just one hit until a three-run May River fourth, before Winland came on with a dominant three innings. Winland faced just one batter over the minimum, striking out four.

Smyth’s RBI single highlighted a three-run first inning for the Eagles, while Michael Smyth had an RBI double among his two hits. Jack Hegan’s two-run single highlighted the Sharks’ three-run fourth.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Seventh Woods happy for Gamecocks' success, to be Final Four with UNC

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos