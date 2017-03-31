High school golf result: Region 8-4A quad match at Dataw Island

Seahawks top region quad: John DiGenova fired a 1-under-par 35 and all five Hilton Head Island golfers broke 40 as the Seahawks cruised to a nine-shot victory over Beaufort in a Region 8-4A quad match at Dataw Island.
Caden Edwards shot a 36 for Hilton Head, followed by Brooks Dyess (37), Travis Mancill (38) and Charlie Farrell (39). The Seahawks finished with a team total of 146, with Beaufort next at 155.
The Eagles were led by Thomas Mull’s 37, while Tommy Holloway and Matthew Campbell each shot 39. Berkeley and Cane Bay rounded out the participants.
