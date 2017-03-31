High school baseball result: Hilton Head Prep vs. Central Fellowship

Central Fellowship 13, Hilton Head Prep 6: A four-run fourth inning erased an early Dolphins lead, and CFCA pulled away with seven more runs in the late innings at the Frederica Invitational in Georgia.
Gage Hurlbut had put the Dolphins ahead when he scored in the third on a groundout, but he ran into trouble on the mound one inning later. CFCA strung together five hits in a span of six batters, and an error allowed another run to score.
Trey Speer belted a three-run homer for Prep, one of two hits on the day. Aidan Sanz and Davis Puckey also had two hits apiece.
Comments