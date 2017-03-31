High school softball result: Whale Branch vs. Burke

Whale Branch 21, Burke 10: Chyla Simmons and Tanasia Campbell each homered and drove home four runs as the Warriors prevailed in a high-scoring affair that was called after five innings.
Campbell’s two-run homer helped stake Whale Branch to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Warriors added six runs in the second, and Simmons’ three-run homer sparked another six-run outburst in the third.
Melodi Bardo and Cristen Chassereau each drove home three Warriors runs, and Jenna Shipley struck out all six batters she faced before giving way to the bullpen.
Comments