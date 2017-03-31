High School Sports

March 31, 2017 8:53 AM

High school baseball result: Whale Branch vs. Burke

Whale Branch 23, Burke 1: Irvin Mulligan doubled, tripled and drove home five runs as the Warriors had big outbursts in all four innings before the game was called.

Mulligan had an RBI double in a five-run first inning, sacrifice fly in the second and bases-loaded triple that capped a nine-run fourth for the Warriors. Ryan Murray-Green was responsible for seven runs, scoring four times and driving home three more with a three-hit day.

Mulligan also was in control on the mound, giving up just two hits over three innings of work. Tyler Smith pitched the final frame.

Sports Videos