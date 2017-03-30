High school baseball result: Bluffton vs. Wade Hampton

Bluffton 8, Wade Hampton 0: Noah Simenson and Sean Sutay combined on a three-hitter, while Hunter Eldridge drove home three runs in leading Bluffton to its seventh consecutive victory.
Eldridge doubled home a run in the Bobcats’ four-run first inning, then added a two-run single as part of a three-run sixth. Sutay tallied three hits and scored twice to lead Bluffton’s 12-hit attack, while Griffin Yeager and Cam Bent aded two hits apiece.
Simensen gave up just two hits over five innings of work, striking out five, before giving way to Sutay for the final two innings. Wade Hampton twice got a runner to third, but could not bring him home.
