High School Sports

March 30, 2017 8:28 AM

High school golf result: 6-way SCISA match at Palmetto Dunes

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Prep tops SCISA rivals: J.T. Herman fired a 2-under-par 34 and Aidan McCloskey added a 36 as the Dolphins posted three of the four best scores at Palmetto Dunes’ Fazio course, easily separating themselves from their pursuers.

A.J. Gilpin carded a 37 and Jonathan Griz had a 38, leaving the Dolphins with a team score of 145 that was 18 shots better than runner-up Hilton Head Christian. Anna Lesemann Eddy also shot 37 to pace the Eagles.

Beaufort Academy was another four shots back, led by Joe Stowe’s 38. John Paul II, Colleton Prep and Thomas Heyward rounded out the competition.

