High School Sports

March 30, 2017 8:21 AM

High school golf result: Hilton Head Christian boys at Bengal Invitational

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

HHCA ties for 6th at Bengal Invitational: Danny Azallion carded a closing 78 and Max Green shot 79, helping the Eagles move alongside Lexington for a share of sixth place Tuesday against a lineup of mostly larger schools at Columbia Country Club.

HHCA’s second day of 318 matched the fifth-best on Day 2, leaving them with a 36-hole total of 641. Azallion paced the Eagles with rounds of 76-78, while Evan Greenplate shot 77-81.

A.C. Flora overtook Boiling Springs for the team title, using a Day 2 score of 293 to emerge as one-shot winners.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos