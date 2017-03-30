High school golf result: Hilton Head Christian boys at Bengal Invitational

HHCA ties for 6th at Bengal Invitational: Danny Azallion carded a closing 78 and Max Green shot 79, helping the Eagles move alongside Lexington for a share of sixth place Tuesday against a lineup of mostly larger schools at Columbia Country Club.
HHCA’s second day of 318 matched the fifth-best on Day 2, leaving them with a 36-hole total of 641. Azallion paced the Eagles with rounds of 76-78, while Evan Greenplate shot 77-81.
A.C. Flora overtook Boiling Springs for the team title, using a Day 2 score of 293 to emerge as one-shot winners.
