High School Sports

March 29, 2017 12:04 PM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Berkeley

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island 7, Berkeley 1: Logan Toomer fired a one-hitter and Carmen Mlodzinski banged out three hits as the Seahawks notched their ninth victory of the season.

Toomer retired the first seven Berkeley batters before Cole Mitchum’s single, allowing just one runner to get as far as second base. He set down the Stags in order in five of his seven innings, ringing up eight strikeouts along the way.

The Seahawks broke a scoreless tie in the fourth when Shane Clark’s sacrifice fly scored Dalton Shaw, and Hilton Head added three more runs in the fifth. Shaw and Koty Brigham had RBI singles in that inning, and Clark and Mlodzinski drove home runs in a three-run seventh.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos