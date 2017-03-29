High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Berkeley

Hilton Head Island 7, Berkeley 1: Logan Toomer fired a one-hitter and Carmen Mlodzinski banged out three hits as the Seahawks notched their ninth victory of the season.
Toomer retired the first seven Berkeley batters before Cole Mitchum’s single, allowing just one runner to get as far as second base. He set down the Stags in order in five of his seven innings, ringing up eight strikeouts along the way.
The Seahawks broke a scoreless tie in the fourth when Shane Clark’s sacrifice fly scored Dalton Shaw, and Hilton Head added three more runs in the fifth. Shaw and Koty Brigham had RBI singles in that inning, and Clark and Mlodzinski drove home runs in a three-run seventh.
