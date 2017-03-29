High school softball result: Beaufort at Battery Creek

Battery Creek 15, Beaufort 4: Emily Crosby’s grand slam highlighted a six-RBI performance, while Journeigh Doray also homered and drove home five runs for the Dolphins.
Crosby put the Dolphins in front when she drove a 3-2 pitch over the left-field fence with one out in the second inning, capping a five-run outburst after Beaufort had taken a 4-2 lead. The sophomore added a two-run double as part of a seven-run fifth that put the game away.
Doray socked a two-run homer in the fourth and doubled home two more runs in the fifth-inning outburst. The Dolphins finished with 15 hits in all, as Crosby and Bella Greer finished with three apiece and Michaux Gee and Kyleigh Peeples joined Doray with two each.
Beaufort scored all of its runs in the second, with two runs scoring on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch. Essence Champion had two of the Eagles’ four hits.
Comments