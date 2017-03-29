High School Sports

March 29, 2017 11:46 AM

High school baseball result: Beaufort vs. R.B. Stall

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort 13, R.B. Stall 2: Rome Wallace blasted a grand slam among his three extra-base hits, driving home six runs in all as the Eagles cruised to stay unbeaten through nine games this season.

Wallace’s grand slam capped a six-run third inning for Beaufort, which followed an RBI triple in the first inning and an RBI single in the second. The senior lacked only a single to hit for the cycle.

Clayton Ruff drove home another three runs for the Eagles, including a two-run single in the third, and combined with Drew Luckey to limit Stall to just one hit over five innings. Luckey pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, with Ruff holding Stall hitless the rest of the way.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos