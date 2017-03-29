High school baseball result: Beaufort vs. R.B. Stall

Beaufort 13, R.B. Stall 2: Rome Wallace blasted a grand slam among his three extra-base hits, driving home six runs in all as the Eagles cruised to stay unbeaten through nine games this season.
Wallace’s grand slam capped a six-run third inning for Beaufort, which followed an RBI triple in the first inning and an RBI single in the second. The senior lacked only a single to hit for the cycle.
Clayton Ruff drove home another three runs for the Eagles, including a two-run single in the third, and combined with Drew Luckey to limit Stall to just one hit over five innings. Luckey pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, with Ruff holding Stall hitless the rest of the way.
