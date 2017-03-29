High school softball result: Thomas Heyward at May River

May River 4, Thomas Heyward 3: Haley Welsch pitched a five-hitter and the Sharks pushed across two runs in the sixth to notch their 10th victory in 11 games this season.
May River took advantage of two Rebels errors to wipe out a 3-2 deficit heading to the bottom of the sixth. Two singles and an error loaded the bases before center fielder Elaina Delong misplayed Reilly Wake’s fly ball, bringing home Hannah Manley with the tying run.
Kylee Gleason plated the go-ahead run when she grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Welsch shut the door on the Rebels in the seventh.
Delong had two of Thomas Heyward’s five hits, and scored the Rebels’ first run after a walk and a stolen base.
