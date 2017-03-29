High School Sports

March 29, 2017 11:38 AM

High school softball result: Thomas Heyward at May River

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

May River 4, Thomas Heyward 3: Haley Welsch pitched a five-hitter and the Sharks pushed across two runs in the sixth to notch their 10th victory in 11 games this season.

May River took advantage of two Rebels errors to wipe out a 3-2 deficit heading to the bottom of the sixth. Two singles and an error loaded the bases before center fielder Elaina Delong misplayed Reilly Wake’s fly ball, bringing home Hannah Manley with the tying run.

Kylee Gleason plated the go-ahead run when she grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Welsch shut the door on the Rebels in the seventh.

Delong had two of Thomas Heyward’s five hits, and scored the Rebels’ first run after a walk and a stolen base.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos