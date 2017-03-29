High School Sports

March 29, 2017 11:33 AM

High school golf result: 5-way county match at Pinecrest GC

Seahawks top county rivals at Pinecrest: Brooks Dyess carded an even-par 36 and two Hilton Head Island teammates also broke 40 as the Seahawks claimed a 14-shot victory in a five-team match at Pinecrest Golf Club.

Bluffton’s Connor Moore claimed medalist honors with a 33, one stroke ahead of May River’s Drew Weary. The Seahawks’ depth prevailed for team honors, though, posting four of the day’s eight scores of 40 or better.

Charlie Farrell and John DiGenova both carded 39s for the Seahawks, with Caden Edwards another shot back to give Hilton Head a team total of 154. Hilton Head Prep was next at 168, led by a 38 from Jonathan Griz.

May River was third with a 174, as Weary and Brandon McBride (39) topped the Sharks.

