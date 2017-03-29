High School Sports

March 29, 2017 11:23 AM

High school tennis result: Battery Creek boys at Bluffton

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton doubles up on Battery Creek: Matthew Ball, Alex Swetnam and Stone Aerni each swept a pair of singles matches as the Bobcats cruised through a doubleheader against their region rivals.

Garrett Nitz also was a winner as Bluffton (7-1) scored a 5-1 victory in the opening matches. John Welch and eighth-grader Jonathan White were inserted into the lineup for the nightcap, with both also scoring straight-sets victories in a 6-0 Bobcats romp.

Julius Thompson recorded Battery Creek’s only point, prevailing in a three-set match over Bluffton’s Nace Groshon.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos