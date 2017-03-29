High school tennis result: Battery Creek boys at Bluffton

Bluffton doubles up on Battery Creek: Matthew Ball, Alex Swetnam and Stone Aerni each swept a pair of singles matches as the Bobcats cruised through a doubleheader against their region rivals.
Garrett Nitz also was a winner as Bluffton (7-1) scored a 5-1 victory in the opening matches. John Welch and eighth-grader Jonathan White were inserted into the lineup for the nightcap, with both also scoring straight-sets victories in a 6-0 Bobcats romp.
Julius Thompson recorded Battery Creek’s only point, prevailing in a three-set match over Bluffton’s Nace Groshon.
