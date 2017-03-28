High School Sports

March 28, 2017 8:59 AM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian at Thomas Heyward

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Christian 16, Thomas Heyward 8: Zach Whitton and John Blackshire drove home four runs apiece, helping the Eagles break open a tight game in the late innings.

HHCA trailed 3-1 before taking the lead with three runs in the fourth inning. Daniel Harrington’s RBI single tied it, and Whitton came home on an error to put the Eagles in front. HHCA added three more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth before erupting for seven in the final inning.

Whitton ripped a double and triple among his three hits, while Blackshire finished with three singles. John Burke pitched five innings for the win, scattering six hits with six strikeouts.

Blake Bannon led the Rebels with three hits and two RBIs, while Zach Bond and Devin Scott had two hits apiece.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What a run: Coach Cribb at Bluffton HS

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos