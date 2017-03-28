High school baseball result: Bluffton vs. Wade Hampton

Bluffton 10, Wade Hampton 0: Trenton Dailey and Sean Sutay combined on a five-inning no-hitter, and the Bobcats used seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away.
Dailey pitched 4 1/3 innings, facing just one batter over the minimum through four, before being lifted after a fifth-inning walk. Sutay only needed to face one batter, as Wade Hampton’s runner was caught stealing and Sutay notched a strikeout.
Sutay also recorded three of the Bobcats’ eight hits, while Hartley Smith and Grayson Lowe drove home two Bluffton runs apiece.
