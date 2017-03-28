High school tennis result: Hilton Head Prep boys at Hilton Head Christian

Hilton Head Christian 8, Hilton Head Prep 1: Alex Likins and Davis Phillips led a quartet of Eagles to sweep their singles and doubles matches, squaring up the season rivalry with ease.
John Minter and Brent Geist also were twice victorious, and Charles Michael added a singles victory as HHCA took five of six singles matches in straight sets.
Evan Hrieckewicz tallied Prep’s lone point with a singles victory over Tate Lucci, and came close in doubles as he and Max Marko fell to Lucci and Minter 8-7.
