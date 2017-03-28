High school baseball result: John Paul II vs. Bethesda Academy

John Paul II 15, Bethesda Academy 0: Thomas Kender homered and Brad Tigges drove home three runs to propel the Golden Warriors.
Both Tigges and his brother Mark paced the offense with two hits apiece, and Brad Tigges was the winning pitcher.
March 28, 2017 8:29 AM
John Paul II 15, Bethesda Academy 0: Thomas Kender homered and Brad Tigges drove home three runs to propel the Golden Warriors.
Both Tigges and his brother Mark paced the offense with two hits apiece, and Brad Tigges was the winning pitcher.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments