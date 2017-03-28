High School Sports

March 28, 2017 8:29 AM

High school baseball result: John Paul II vs. Bethesda Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

John Paul II 15, Bethesda Academy 0: Thomas Kender homered and Brad Tigges drove home three runs to propel the Golden Warriors.

Both Tigges and his brother Mark paced the offense with two hits apiece, and Brad Tigges was the winning pitcher.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What a run: Coach Cribb at Bluffton HS

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos