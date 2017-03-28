High School Sports

March 28, 2017 8:27 AM

High school softball result: Battery Creek at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Battery Creek 15, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0: The Dolphins batted around twice in the first inning to make quick work of the contest.

Kyleigh Peeples set down all nine Jaguars batters she faced, retiring eight by strikeouts.

