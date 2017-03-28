High school softball result: Battery Creek at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Battery Creek 15, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0: The Dolphins batted around twice in the first inning to make quick work of the contest.
Kyleigh Peeples set down all nine Jaguars batters she faced, retiring eight by strikeouts.
March 28, 2017 8:27 AM
