Hilton Head’s Muehleman, Beaufort teams shine at Marwin Kline meet

Hilton Head Island’s Isabel Muehleman set two meet records and was part of a record-setting relay, while Beaufort swept to both team titles at Saturday’s Marwin Kline Invitational meet at Whale Branch High School.
Muehleman was dominant in the girls’ 1,600-meter run, posting a time of 5 minutes, 21.05 seconds that was more than 21 seconds ahead of her nearest pursuer. The sophomore came back a bit later to outduel teammate Tori Herman in a thrilling girls’ 800, hitting the tape less than two seconds ahead with a time of 2:27.94.
Muehleman and Herman also teamed up with Esther Anderson and Mallory Liggett to break the meet’s 4x800 relay record, crushing the field in 9:45.13 that was more than 50 seconds ahead of anyone else and the fastest time in the state this season.
Beaufort’s Savionna Glover and Reggie Jones Jr. were double winners in leading the Eagles to team honors, with Glover’s performance joined by six other winners among the girls.
Glover, a two-time state champion in both the long jump and triple jump, doubled up in her specialties again. A leap of 17 feet, 2 inches captured the long jump, and her winning distance of 35-8 1/2 in the triple jump was more than three feet ahead of teammate Keyasha Brown.
Brown won the girls’ 100 hurdles in 16.29 seconds, while Nigeria Davila topped the 400 hurdles in 1:13.27. Taylor Johnson and Jahniya Lynch gave Beaufort a 1-2 finish in the high jump, Tatyanna Fripp won the shot put (33-10) and Beaufort won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Orion Murray was Beaufort’s only other winner on the boys’ side, topping the high jump with a clearance of 5-8. The Eagles took four runner-up finishes, including the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Hilton Head’s Gilman brothers posted another 1-2 finish in the boys’ 3,200, with Sam Gilman beating out older brother Ben to win in 9:52.75. Ja’Quell Williams won the boys’ 200 (23.14), Sterling White prevailed in the 400 (51.25) and the Seahawks topped the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Bluffton’s Adam Lidle won the boys’ 110 hurdles (14.77), while Lanitra Ferguson finished first in the girls’ discus (100-7) and was runner-up in the shot put.
Whale Branch posted two winners, as Cameron Wilson prevailed in the boys’ shot put (51-1) and Wesley Murphy hit the line first in the boys’ 1,600 (4:51.75).
Ridgeland-Hardeeville excelled in the girls’ sprints, as Kera Robinson won the 100 in 12.40 seconds and finished second in the 200 behind Lenasia Singletary (26.10).
