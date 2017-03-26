High School Sports

March 26, 2017 11:02 AM

High school soccer result: John Paul II boys vs. Wilson Hall / King’s Academy

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

John Paul II sweeps doubleheader: Elijah Moreno scored the winner to beat Wilson Hall 2-1, then added two more goals in a 5-0 romp over The King’s Academy.

The Golden Warriors rallied from a 1-0 deficit against Wilson Hall after conceding a penalty kick early in the second half. Sebastian Laverde leveled the match with 15 minutes remaining, then assisted on Moreno’s goal seven minutes later.

After a drive from Sumter to Florence, JP2 put on an offensive outburst to complete the sweep. Karl Johnson and Moreno tallied twice each, with Henry Centeno completing the scoring. Laverde added another assist, and goalkeeper Nyleem Wright came up with seven saves in the shutout.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What a run: Coach Cribb at Bluffton HS

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos