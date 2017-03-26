High school soccer result: John Paul II boys vs. Wilson Hall / King’s Academy

John Paul II sweeps doubleheader: Elijah Moreno scored the winner to beat Wilson Hall 2-1, then added two more goals in a 5-0 romp over The King’s Academy.
The Golden Warriors rallied from a 1-0 deficit against Wilson Hall after conceding a penalty kick early in the second half. Sebastian Laverde leveled the match with 15 minutes remaining, then assisted on Moreno’s goal seven minutes later.
After a drive from Sumter to Florence, JP2 put on an offensive outburst to complete the sweep. Karl Johnson and Moreno tallied twice each, with Henry Centeno completing the scoring. Laverde added another assist, and goalkeeper Nyleem Wright came up with seven saves in the shutout.
