High School Sports

March 26, 2017 11:00 AM

High school lacrosse result: Hilton Head Island boys vs. Bishop England

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bishop England 7, Hilton Head Island 5: Logan Johnston scored twice, but the Seahawks couldn’t prevent Bishop England’s comeback from a 4-1 halftime deficit.

Duncan Marx, Jake Rader and Whit Molloy also scored for Hilton Head, while Jack Flowers tallied two assists. Johnston dominated the faceoffs, winning 11 of the 13 he attempted.

As the Seahawks battled for an equalizer trailing 6-5, Bishop England capped the scoring on a 30-yard buzzer-beater with goalkeeper Noah Flores out of his crease.

